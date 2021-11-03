Kids 5-11 Can Now Get Pfizer Shots. How Will It Work in Mass.?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave the final sign off on COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday.

That means a lower dose of Pfizer's two-shot regimen can be given as soon as Wednesday. In Massachusetts, they will be given out at pharmacies, doctors offices and schools. Some already have doses now.

Walgreens and CVS are two of the spots that have appointments available, but not until the weekend or early next week.

"There might be a rush on it at first, but I feel confident that the pediatric offices can do this," Dr. Christina Hermos of UMass Medical Center said.

She said her clinic already has the doses and is ready to go.

Pediatricians are seeking to convince parents that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children after Pfizer's shot was approved in kids as young as 5.

Some parents are eager to get their kids vaccinated, while others are being more cautious.

Dr. Clovene Campbell said she wants to help parents who may be hesitant.

"You just listen to their concerns and to their questions respectfully and reassure them as best as you can," she said.

The state's order of 360,000 doses will be ready by Friday. You can find more information about vaccinations for children 5 to 11 in Massachusetts on the state Department of Public Health website.