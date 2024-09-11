Kids and phones: ‘How can we be better and more thoughtful?'

Kids are getting back into their September routines — a good time for parents to re-establish their rules when it comes to devices.

If you're not sure how to stay on top of what your kids are doing and how much time they're spending on them, an internet safety expert has some advice on "how can we be better and more thoughtful about how, when, and why we're using this stuff?"

That's a question Katie Greer, of KL Greer Consulting, poses when she talks about devices and technology. Greer is a keynote speaker who travels the country educating kids and adults about the mindful and thoughtful use of technology.

Among her top tips for parents, number one is to pay attention to what your kids are doing on their devices and how long they are using them.

"This can't be something that we just toss at our kids and, like, cross our fingers that they are going to be okay," Greer says. "It's constant, constant involvement and question-asking and being really annoying parents if we want to help our kids be safe and productive on this stuff."

Greer says parents need to familiarize themselves with the apps their kids are using.

"I don't need you to be on them and be active participants in them, although that helps you understand a little bit better," she says. "But certainly just know them on a basic level. What do they do? How can you help our kids use their privacy settings to be safer? Who are your kids communicating with? I think those are really basic things that you can do to help your kids with apps."

Greer also says it's important to find a healthy balance for your family when it comes to the use of technology. She recommends instituting some screen-free time for everyone.

"We need to take a break from this stuff as families, as a community, as schools," she says. "I don't care if it's as simple as like, you know, 30 minutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We're going to start off with where, at dinner, when we eat, all this stuff is away and off and we're taking a break from it. You know, brain studies show how crucial this is to our mental health and wellness."

Kids across Massachusetts are about to head back to school, but in Methuen and other school districts, students are now being asked to put the devices in bins or pouches to help them focus on their studies.

Schools across Massachusetts and the country are tightening cellphone restrictions this year. Greer says she is in favor of the efforts.

"I think it is a really good step in the right direction. I think that we are seeing a lot of research right now about how these phones are impacting all of our brains — not just kid's brains, by the way," she explains. "So I think giving these kids a forced break is really, really good for their mental health and their physical health and their social communication. I think this is a trend that we're going to see a lot more of."