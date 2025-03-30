Vermont

Killington ski area in Vermont closed due to damage from ice storm

Vermont and parts of northern New England were hit with an ice storm late Saturday night into Sunday morning

Killington Resort, a popular ski area in central Vermont, said it is closed Sunday due to "a power outage and ongoing safety concerns."

The ski resort said in a Facebook post shortly after 10 a.m. that they would be closed Sunday.

"Access remains limited, and is only available via East Mountain Road," the post said. "Trees are continuing to fall around the mountain, and trails are beginning to refreeze, creating unsafe conditions for guests and staff."

The resort said it plans to reopen on Monday.

Vermont and parts of northern New England were hit with an ice storm late Saturday night into Sunday morning. As of 1 p.m., about 10,000 Vermont customers were without power, along with another 5,000 in New Hampshire.

Most of southern New England saw only rain as a result of this weekend's storm.

