Kim Janey to Give Farewell Address to Boston Wednesday Amid Transition

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is set to give a farewell address Wednesday, a week before her term ends and Mayor-elect Michelle Wu takes over at City Hall.

Janey's office said she'll share her administration's accomplishments amid the pandemic. The event will be held at Hibernian Hall in Roxbury Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The event will also feature local musicians.

Janey, the first woman and first Black person to be mayor of Boston, took on the role when Marty Walsh left to be U.S. Secretary of Labor, serving in an acting capacity until a new mayor's election. Wu, a city councilor, won the vote last week.

The outgoing and incoming mayors have been speaking regularly, they've said -- Janey endorsed Wu after Janey didn't reach the final round of the election.

Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu and outgoing Mayor Kim Janey held a joint news conference Wednesday, a day after Wu's historic election victory, to discuss issues facing the city. Watch it in full here.