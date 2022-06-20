King Boston's ‘One Night in Boston' Special: WATCH LIVE AT 7:30 P.M.

King Boston, the racial equity nonprofit working closely with the City of Boston

and the Boston Foundation to create an inclusive and equitable Boston for all, will commemorate Juneteenth on Monday, June 20 with "One Night in Boston," a half-hour special, premiering on NBC10 Boston and NECN at 7:30 p.m.

"One Night in Boston" focuses on the importance of Black arts and culture in Boston and is a celebration of Juneteenth. The program will showcase nine of Boston’s talented young Black and Brown artists, including King Boston’s Artist in Residence Kaovanny, R&B singer Divine, and the students from Boston’s only public arts high school, Boston Arts Academy. Beyond Measure Productions, a Black and women

owned film company, is working in collaboration with King Boston to produce the special program.

“Our latest film is part of our overall commitment to lifting up the best and brightest of our city and regions artists,” said Greg Ball, director of digital strategy and Promotion at King Boston. “The art allows us to see and be seen by one another. Our sincerest hope is that we’re able to change the narratives surrounding culture in our city by presenting the work of these stellar artists.”

"One Night in Boston" also marks the finale of a historic week for King Boston. From June 13-17 the nonprofit hosted The Embrace Ideas Festival, a first-of-its-kind five-day celebration of Juneteenth.

Through panels and discussions, the festival highlighted the necessary work to propel anti-racism and usher in a vision for a new, more equitable Boston. The Embrace Ideas Festival concluded Friday evening with a Block Party in Nubian Square, another celebration of Black arts and culture for the city.

“Celebrating the work of the city’s Black artists is a priority at our stations,” said Maggie Baxter, vice president of programming for NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston. “‘We proudly stand beside our partner King Boston to honor, acknowledge, celebrate, and elevate the Juneteenth message of resilience to our bi-lingual and multiracial communities.”