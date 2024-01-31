Kingston

Kingston man accused of fatally stabbing dog after giving it fentanyl

Jonathan Paluzzi of Kingston, Massachusetts, is facing multiple felony counts of animal cruelty after allegedly killing his dog

By Michael Rosenfield and Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly killing his dog in Kingston.

Police responded to a 911 call at The Point at Kingston, an apartment complex on Kingston Collection Way, shortly after 1 p.m. A caller had reported hearing noises including shuffling and a dog whining, followed by silence.

Investigators found the body of the dog, a 60-pound bull-terrier mix, with stab wounds.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Jonathan Paluzzi of Kingston on multiple felony counts of animal cruelty and a charge of possession of a Class A drug. Police say he is known to law enforcement in the area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Paluzzi is accused of initially trying to get someone to take or euthanize the healthy dog, named Brutus.

After this failed, police say Paluzzi obtained fentanyl Tuesday and tried to poison the dog Wednesday afternoon.

This was also unsuccessful, and Paluzzi allegedly stabbed the dog to death before leaving the apartment. Police believe he used a set of bent grill prongs.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Driver rescued from SUV that crashed into NH pizza shop

Karen Read 3 hours ago

Court doc alleges Karen Read sent confidential info to blogger ‘Turtleboy'

Police say they arrested Paluzzi after he returned to the apartment.

Paluzzi is expected to be arraigned Thursday at Plymouth District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

KingstonMassachusettsanimal cruelty
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us