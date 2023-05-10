Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Middleboro

Kingston Man Accused of Robbing Gas Station, Leading Police on Short Chase

20-year-old Owen Lang was taken into custody on Cape Cod, a few hours after he's accused of robbing a Middleboro gas station, police said

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

A man accused of robbing a gas station convenience store Tuesday in Middleboro, Massachusetts, was arrested several hours later on Cape Cod following a brief chase, according to police.

Police in Middleboro said that a man walked into the Sunoco Mart on Main Street just after 5 p.m., reached over the counter and grabbed money. The store clerk said the man might have had a knife, according to police.

Authorities in the Plymouth County community put out a be-on-the-lookout for a grey Ford Ranger and a man wearing all black clothing after reviewing security tape, a news release said. The Ranger was spotted by state troopers at around 9 p.m. near Falmouth.

The suspect — identified by authorities as Owen Lang, 20, of Kingston, didn't stop right away for police, but was taken into custody shortly after by Falmouth police, authorities said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lang is currently facing an armed robbery charge, and authorities say he may face additional charges from the brief chase.

Lang was taken to the Plymouth County House of Correction ahead of his arraignment.

More Plymouth County News

wareham Apr 25

Teenager, Hit by SUV While Biking in Wareham, Dies a Week Later

Massachusetts Apr 5

Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in 2016 Death of Brockton Toddler

This article tagged under:

Middleboro
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us