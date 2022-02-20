Kingston Woman Killed After Fire Started By Dropped Candle

A woman is dead after a dropped candle caused a fire Saturday night in Kingston, Massachusetts, officials said.

The Kingston Fire Department responded to South Street following a 911 call around 3:00 pm. and found the woman injured. She later died from her injuries, according to a joint press release from Kingston Fire Chief Mark Douglass, Kingston Police Chief Maurice Splaine, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

According to officials, the woman dropped a candle, which ignited her clothing and caused serious injuries that eventually killed her. The woman's name is being withheld pending family notification.

“I’d like to express the deepest condolences of the Kingston Fire Department to the victim’s family,” the fire chief said.

Fire officials said the last fatal candle fire in Massachusetts took place on Dec. 8, 2020, in Revere. In that incident, one person died, while two residents and a firefighter were injured, and damage was estimated at $1.1 million. It was one of 92 candle fires that year, 75 of which took place in residential settings.

Following Sunday's fatal candle fire, officials are reminding people of candle safety tips.

“Remember that even a small flame can pose a fire and burn hazard. Always place a candle in a sturdy candleholder or nonflammable saucer on a solid, steady surface before you light it," the fire chief said. "Keep anything that can burn at least one foot away on all sides, and extinguish the flame before leaving the room or going to sleep. Even better, select battery-powered flameless candles, which offer the same soft light that traditional candles do.”

“If clothing ignites, it can cause terrible burns,” the state fire marshal said. “When using candles or cooking on a stovetop, wear short or tightly-rolled sleeves so they don’t brush up against the flames. If clothing does catch fire, smother it rather than trying to run or bat it out. Remember to stop, drop, and roll, or cover the flames with a blanket, towel, or coat. Use cool water on the burn, and call 9-1-1 for medical help right away.”

There was no structural damage from Sunday's fire, officials said. It was jointly investigated by the Kingston Fire Department, the Kingston Police Department, the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and State Police assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s office.