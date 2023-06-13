Kitten remains missing after woman charged with stealing it from NH home

A family is desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of their beloved kitten Helen, who was stolen from their New Hampshire home last month, police say.

Though a woman has since been charged with stealing the pet, the cat has yet to be found, the Hollis Police Department said Tuesday.

The kitten was reported stolen from a home on Orchard Drive on May 20, police said, noting that residents provided photographic evidence of the alleged theft that allowed investigators to treat the incident as a theft.

Officers identified the woman suspected of stealing the kitten as Jennifer Radcliffe, a 34-year-old from Wilton, New Hampshire, police said, and she turned herself in on Monday.

Radcliffe was released on bail and is due to face two counts of theft in Nashua District Court, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to her arrest.

Despite the arrest in the case, Helen has yet to be found — it's believed she was given or sold to an unknown third party, police said, urging anyone with information to contact the department at 603-465-7637.