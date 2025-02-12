Maine fire investigators headed to Kittery

Maine fire officials are headed to Kittery to investigate an incident Wednesday, a Department of Public Safety representative told News Center Maine.

The incident centered on a day care on Route 236 where about a dozen first responder vehicles were seen Wednesday afternoon, the NBC affiliate reported.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There were no immediate reports of what took place or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.