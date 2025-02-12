Maine

Maine fire investigators headed to Kittery

By Asher Klein

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

Maine fire officials are headed to Kittery to investigate an incident Wednesday, a Department of Public Safety representative told News Center Maine.

The incident centered on a day care on Route 236 where about a dozen first responder vehicles were seen Wednesday afternoon, the NBC affiliate reported.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There were no immediate reports of what took place or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Maine news

Weather 12 hours ago

Flurries Wednesday before widespread wintry weather moves in overnight

Maine Feb 11

Box of military grenades, mortars left at Goodwill store in Maine

Maine Feb 8

Murder suspect arrested after 1 found dead, 1 critically hurt at Maine home

This article tagged under:

Maine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us