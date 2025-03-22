Kitty Dukakis, advocate and former Mass. first lady, dies at 88

Women's rights and Holocaust remembrance advocate Kitty Dukakis, the former first lady of Massachusetts, has died, Gov. Maura Healey said Saturday.

Dukakis' children released a statement to The Boston Globe saying their mother "lived a full life fighting to make the world a better place and sharing her vulnerabilities to help others face theirs. She was loving, feisty, and fun, and had a keen sensitivity to people from all walks of life."

The 88-year-old Brookline resident was a founding member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and humanitarian who was also open about her struggles with addiction and depression, writing about her experience in two books. She was a fixture on the campaign trail when her husband, Democrat and Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis, ran for president in 1988.

"I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Kitty Dukakis, who was a force for good in public life and behind the scenes," Healey said in a statement. "She was a strong advocate for children, women and refugees, while also taking a leadership role in ensuring that the horrors of the Holocaust are never forgotten. She spoke courageously about her struggles with substance use disorder and mental health, which serves as an inspiration to us all to break down stigma and seek help. My heart is with Governor Dukakis and their loved ones during this difficult time."

