Knowing your rights: What are ICE agents required to show during operations?

Mask or no mask? Uniform or no uniform?

The trend of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents concealing their identities is becoming more scrutinized by the public.

What are federal agents required to display when conducting operations in public? Is it legal for them to cover their faces? Should they verbally state who they work for when detaining immigrants on the street?

It really depends on the situation. Generally, federal officers can cover their faces, but according to federal law, they should carry with something that identifies them and the agency they're with. How they display that often falls on agency policy.

ICE encounters with the public have led to questions as to why agents cover their face, and why they don't always wear clear markings showing who they are and who they work for.

The underlying arguments for those pushing for identification, like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, are for accountability and transparency.

"The actions of ICE officers who are wearing masks, are intimidating residents — it's undermining safety in our communities," said Wu at a press conference Wednesday.

ICE and the federal prosecutors have argued that masking is for the protection of the agents and their families.

"Federal agents and their children are being threatened, doxed and assaulted," U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley said in a video posted to social media. "That is why they must hide their faces."

Section 1064 of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 says federal officers responding to a "civil disturbance" must visibly display both identifying information of the officer and the entity the officer works for.

The two exceptions to the rule are if an officer doesn't regularly wear a uniform or if the officer is in an undercover operation.

X-Fed Global CEO Julian "Jace" Calderas, who retired from ICE in late 2016, noted ICE often doesn't fall into those categories.

"They're wearing the proper identifiers out there, anything that says 'police,' that shows that they have authority and they have a badge, they're doing what's required of them," he said. "For anybody to want to unmask them, I don't think that they have good intentions."

In addition to the law, agencies have their own policies on how to display identification.

Foley's office declined to comment on the legality of the matter and referred NBC10 Boston to ICE, which has not responded to requests for information on their policies.