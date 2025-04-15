Boston Restaurant Talk

Korean-American gastropub known for its ‘legendary' burger opens in Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Nowon’s Burger during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 86 on October 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
Gettty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Korean-American gastropub with roots in New York City has opened on the Boston waterfront after being in the works for more than a year.

According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), Nowon opens for dinner service today in the city's Seaport District, with an Instagram post from the business saying "The time is here, Boston! Nowon Seaport is officially open today! It's been a long time coming and we can't wait for you to dive into our menu. Book on Opentable or walk-in." The new location joins others in Manhattan's East Village and the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, with the menu for the Boston location (which hasn't been posted as of this writing) possibly including such options as tots, burgers, chicken sandwiches, noodle dishes, kimchi rice, and more, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

The address for the new location of Nowon in the Seaport District is 117 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the business is at https://nowonusa.com/

[Earlier Article]
Nowon Plans to Open in Boston

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
