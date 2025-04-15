[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Korean-American gastropub with roots in New York City has opened on the Boston waterfront after being in the works for more than a year.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), Nowon opens for dinner service today in the city's Seaport District, with an Instagram post from the business saying "The time is here, Boston! Nowon Seaport is officially open today! It's been a long time coming and we can't wait for you to dive into our menu. Book on Opentable or walk-in." The new location joins others in Manhattan's East Village and the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, with the menu for the Boston location (which hasn't been posted as of this writing) possibly including such options as tots, burgers, chicken sandwiches, noodle dishes, kimchi rice, and more, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

The address for the new location of Nowon in the Seaport District is 117 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the business is at https://nowonusa.com/

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

[Earlier Article]

Nowon Plans to Open in Boston

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

