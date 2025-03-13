Korean restaurant opening south of Boston, replacing all-you-can-eat sushi spot

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Korean restaurant is coming to the southern suburbs of Boston, replacing an all-you-can-eat sushi spot that closed toward the end of last year.

According to a Bluesky post from @danie913.bsky.social, Seoul Gourmet is opening in Stoughton, with a reply from @jeremyk.bsky.social indicating that it is moving into the space on Washington Street where SuSu Sushi had been until shutting down late last fall. A DoorDash page for the place shows such menu items as kimchi scallion pancakes, shrimp shumai, crab stick tempura, soft tofu stew, Korean fried chicken, bulgogi, grilled pork belly, japchae, and bibimbap.

The Instagram page for Seoul Jangteo in Allston indicates that there is an ownership connection between it and Seoul Gourmet.

The address for the Seoul Gourmet is 408 Washington Street, Stoughton, MA, 02072.