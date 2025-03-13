Boston Restaurant Talk

Korean restaurant opening south of Boston, replacing all-you-can-eat sushi spot

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Grilled marinated beef or pork with sesame seeds. Korean food staple. Served on a hot plate alongside fresh vegetables.
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Korean restaurant is coming to the southern suburbs of Boston, replacing an all-you-can-eat sushi spot that closed toward the end of last year.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a Bluesky post from @danie913.bsky.social, Seoul Gourmet is opening in Stoughton, with a reply from @jeremyk.bsky.social indicating that it is moving into the space on Washington Street where SuSu Sushi had been until shutting down late last fall. A DoorDash page for the place shows such menu items as kimchi scallion pancakes, shrimp shumai, crab stick tempura, soft tofu stew, Korean fried chicken, bulgogi, grilled pork belly, japchae, and bibimbap.

The Instagram page for Seoul Jangteo in Allston indicates that there is an ownership connection between it and Seoul Gourmet.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the Seoul Gourmet is 408 Washington Street, Stoughton, MA, 02072.

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Karen Read 50 mins ago

Wife, sister of embattled Karen Read investigator Trooper Proctor speak out

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)  
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us