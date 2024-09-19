Kowloon Restaurant spinoff at southern New Hampshire casino opening Thursday

An iconic Saugus restaurant is opening a spinoff location at a southern New Hampshire casino Thursday, promising to bring a "one-of-a-kind Asian dining concept and nightlife experience" to the Seabrook venue.

The legendary Kowloon restaurant, a storied landmark along Route 1, is collaborating with The Brook to open a new food and drink spot at the casino.

The new restaurant, called 9 Dragons, is opening to the public Thursday.

9 Dragons is ready to bring food and drink favorites from the original Kowloon, but also bring its own flavor with multiple dining rooms, private event space, two bars and a lounge, according to the casino.

"Everyone who has grown up in this part of New England has their Kowloon memories, it’s an iconic restaurant,” The Brook chief executive officer Andre Carrier said in a statement. “It is an absolute privilege to be part of this project that will add a new chapter to the Kowloon legacy and create a place where many more wonderful memories will be made."

The Kowloon group said that it was looking forward to combining its existing brand with a reinvented dining and nightlife space.

"Partnering with The Brook offers us an incredible opportunity," stated the Kowloon group in a press release. "We’re so grateful for the love and support long-term patrons have shown us for decades. In a way, this new restaurant and nightlife concept is both a thank you to and a new offering just for them.”

The Brook casino is located on New Zealand Road in Seabrook, New Hampshire. Kowloon Restaurant dates back to 1950 and is located on Route 1 in Saugus.