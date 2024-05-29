Kowloon teams up with Levia to launch Mai Tai cannabis-infused seltzer

An iconic restaurant on Massachusetts' North Shore is branching out and cashing in on a budding industry.

Kowloon Restaurant has partnered with Levia, AYR's brand of cannabis-infused seltzers, and they've concocted their own cannabis cocktail that is inspired by the restaurant's famous drink.

According to AYR Wellness, the LEVIA Kowloon Mai Tai Cannabis-Infused Seltzer "pays homage to Kowloon's famous Mai Tais with a fast-acting, expertly formulated infused beverage bursting with vibrant, all-natural flavor."

"By using all natural terpenes, our team was able to find the perfect combination to honor Kowloon’s iconic Mai Tai while staying true to our unmatched refreshing, low dose, zero calorie, zero sugar, fast acting sativa blend," Kristin Rogers, co-founder of Levia Brands, said in a press release announcing the limited edition drink.

"Get ready for a HIGH-drating twist on a classic cocktail!," AYR Wellness wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kowloon co-owner Bob Wong noted the demand for cannabis-infused beverages is rising and said they are pleased to meet customers' evolving interests by putting a twist on their timeless cocktail.

"With more than seven decades in service, we are always looking for new ways to bring excitement and fun to our customers, and AYR has provided us an opportunity to do just that," he said in a press release.

There's a launch party to celebrate the drink's release this weekend. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at AYR's Dispensary in Watertown, located at 48 N. Beacon Street. The Kowloon food truck will be there, and they'll have uninfused versions of the drink, outdoor games (weather permitting), swag giveaway, raffles and more.

"It brings us great pride to collaborate with one of Massachusetts’ most famous restaurants to create a one-of-a-kind cannabis beverage experience," AYR CEO David Goubert said. "Kowloon is an institution in Greater Boston, a place where so many have celebrated and spent time with friends and family."

"The Kowloon Restaurant holds a special place in the hearts of many in the Saugus & North Shore community, Massachusetts and beyond. We are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Wong family and this legendary establishment," Rogers said.

The new infused beverage will be available at AYR’s dispensaries across Greater Boston, as well as retail partners across the state, beginning on Saturday, June 1.

Levia will also provide samples of the uninfused beverage on Friday, June 14 at Kowloon's 21+ evening of live music event, located at 948 Broadway in Saugus, Mass.