Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard ‘kicked out' of Logan Airport for trying to sleep there after flight delay

Actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were kicked out of Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday for trying to spend the night after a flight delay.

When their flight was moved, they planned to just crash at the airport. But their plan didn't quite work out that way.

Video shared by Bell on her Instagram story showed the couple and their two young children spread out on a sheet they had placed on the ground inside the airport. They said they passed the time by playing the card game Uno, bought $600 worth of supplies, and were planning to sleep at the airport before they were kicked out when the terminal closed at 1 a.m.

One video posted by the couple showed Bell brushing her teeth in the terminal.

"Stranded at the Boston airport, 9 hours of delays," Bell wrote on her Instagram story. "There were no hotels avail within 50 miles and we wanted to stay but we were kicked out... And had to find a place to stay right AFTER dad had taken his sleep aids."

Fortunately, Bell said her family was able to find a place to stay with "friends of friends" who offered up their attic.

"And then they took us on a hike the next morning with a lot of dogs and it was heaven!" she added.

So at least the story had a happy ending.

Bell is best known for her TV roles in the "Good Place," "Veronica Mars," and "Gossip Girl," along with her film roles in "Frozen," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Bad Moms" and more. Shepard first became widely known for his role in the MTV show "Punk'd" and has gone on to act in numerous TV shows and movies over the years. The two have been married since 2013.