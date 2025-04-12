Brockton to Hollywood: Jean Elie talks family, acting and running with purpose

Jean Elie is an actor, showrunner, and creative who grew up in Brockton, Massachusetts, and now the L.A. resident is giving back to his home state.

He sat down with us at Jeano’s restaurant -- in his hometown -- to talk about growing up in a Haitian-American household, breaking into the entertainment industry, and one very important role he's currently preparing for: fatherhood. He also shared why he decided to run the 2025 Boston Marathon and why he's raising funds to support Fenway Health.

Read lightly edited excerpts from the interview below, and watch the full interview above.

NBC10 Boston: We're in your hometown of Brockton. Many may know you from the show Insecure, where you play Ahmal, that [was] the rise of people understanding who you are and knowing who you are as an actor. But you're so much more of that multi-hyphenate artist.

We let you pick the location ... Why did you choose [Jeano's Restaurant]?

Jean Elie: I chose Jeano's because it's the longest-standing Haitian restaurant in Brockton. Also, I used to come here as a kid to eat food and grab food and stuff like that whenever my mother decided she didn't want to cook, so there you go.

On Insecure:

You mentioned Prentice [Penny], you mentioned Issa [Rae], two showrunners in that specific series, but you're now a showrunner, a producer, a writer.

Yeah, yeah.

What would you say your time on Insecure taught you whether it is from the behind-the-scenes perspective or even just being in front of the camera?

Issa is a star, but also a co-showrunner and a writer on her show. It's a lot of hats to wear. But it was cool watching her go from doing her scene to behind the monitor to rushing off to do a meeting, doing adjustments and notes, learning that, and then still being able to be a certain light on set.

Everybody's very collaborative on this job so it was fun to work with them and then sometimes allowing me to play and improv in certain scenes or [say] "keep going down that path" Or, "oh, stick with this because this sets up this joke." I'm like, all right, great. And I took that information and watching how they do it to set with me on Send Help.

Your show, Send Help, is a reflection of your own life 'art imitating life' in the realest sense. Where was the moment of courage to be vulnerable within your show, but also realizing even though it has the mask and glamor of a television show, there's a level of vulnerability that it took for you to open up in that way?

Seeing that my brother passed away, my brother was murdered here in Brockton, and I decided to tell a story about a guy who left home dealing with that loss and kinda having some of the mirroring of that situation. And it was hard because people in the room were like, you're divulging yourself and telling people about how that made you feel. What do you feel like, going forward?

Losing a relative is really hard. Losing someone that you grew up with inside your home is really hard because now you're like you can't make that phone call anymore ... I know that other people feel that too so I was like let me talk about it so other folks could feel seen and then also feel like they're not alone.

On preparing for Fatherhood:

In any culture you think about, the things that you want to keep with you and things that maybe we call "generational curses" that we want to end. What are some things that you want to take from your childhood and implement into your childhood?

Hmm, that's a good question. Because you always think about what you don't want them to take, but what do you want them to take?

What don't you want to take?

I don't want them to take the fear of not knowing how much their parents care for them. Like say it, versus you experience it. As a Haitian, you experience, you know your parents love you, but they don't really like to say it like that. So I'm going to tell my kids I love them, I care for them, and then also I want them to be able to talk to me.

You're a self-proclaimed goal-junkie, [a] goal you have for this year, the Boston Marathon. Why run?

Listen, I'm not a runner but I'm getting there.

I did a half marathon last year. And when I did the half marathon, we got to the fork in the road. And the person was like, go left to finish the half-marathon. Go right if you want to finish to full marathon. Me, I took that as, "you think I can't do a full marathon?"

You took the road less traveled?

No, I still finished my half [marathon] but then I was like, "I can do a full marathon."

I almost quit this idea of running the Boston Marathon, it wasn't until like 12th hour where Fenway Health came in and told me that they lost a runner and that they need someone to run for them.

I found out what they stand for, what they're about. Health care for all? Yes, please. So I said this is a great cause. I'll go for you that way. I could talk about it. So I'm running for Fenway Health and I'm gonna be doing the Boston Marathon, April 21.

And people can support you?

Right now, we're raising funds for Fenway Health. You can hit the link in my bio on Instagram. We need donations. We're raising $10,000 for health care and the money goes to health care resources, families that need it, people who need medicine, things of that nature.