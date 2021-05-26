Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Sports

Kyrie Irving Hopes for ‘No Belligerence or Any Racism' in Return to Boston

"Hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball," Kyrie Irving said of his return to Boston, "there's no belligerence or any racism going on."

By Mary Markos

Getty Images

Kyrie Irving said he hopes there's "no belligerence or any racism" when he plays in front of Celtics fans at Boston's TD Garden Friday for the first time since he left the team.

Irving, who broke a promise to resign his contract with the C's, was asked about his impending return after the Brooklyn Nets' won Game 2 Tuesday night.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I mean, it's not my first time being an opponent in Boston, so I'm just looking forward to competing with my teammates and, you know, hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball," Irving said. "There's no belligerence or any racism going on. Subtle racism and people yelling s--- from the crowd. But even if it is, that's just the nature of the game and we're just gonna focus on what we can control."

When asked whether racism is something Irving had experienced in Boston before, Irving said with a laugh, "I'm not the only one who can attest to this but... it is what is."

The Celtics and the Nets are scheduled to play Game 3 on Friday at 8:30 p.m. after a difficult Game 2 for the C's.

The Nets put up 40 points in the first quarter alone while the Celtics trailed by 20 points for most of the game. Jayson Tatum left the game after being poked in the eye.

Local

forecast 3 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: 90 Degree Heat, Strong Storm Potential Wednesday

Health 2 hours ago

Handling the Heat: Here's How to Stay Cool Wednesday

This article tagged under:

SportsBOSTONNBACelticsKyrie Irving
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us