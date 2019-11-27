Kyrie Irving Reacts to ‘Kyrie Sucks’ Chants With Lengthy Instagram Post

Kyrie Irving wasn't at TD Garden on Wednesday night for the loud "Kyrie sucks" chants, but he still heard them loud and clear.

The former Boston Celtics guard took to Instagram after the C's win over the Nets with a lengthy post reacting to the chants, which he called "ignorant and obtrusive."

Read his entire post below:

In other words, Irving wasn't very amused.

His teammate Kevin Durant came to his defense via Twitter:

Irving didn't make the trip to Boston as he's been dealing with a shoulder injury which has kept him out of the last seven games. Fans undoubtedly circled Wednesday night on their calendar before the season, though, as it should have marked Irving's first game back at TD Garden since leaving for Brooklyn over the summer.

The Celtics play the Nets again Friday at the Barclays Center and Irving is expected to play, but it certainly won't be the same. We'll just have to wait for March 3 when the C's host the Nets again to see if that's when his anticipated return will finally take place.

