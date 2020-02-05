Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
l.l. bean

L.L. Bean to Cut 200 Jobs

The layoffs at the outdoor retailer will include full- and part-time employees across all levels

By Abby Vervaeke

1509396841-TheDallasMorningNews03.JPG?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg
AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File

L.L. Bean is eliminating 200 jobs across the company and closing its call center in Maine's second-largest city as part of a reorganization.

The layoffs will include full- and part-time employees across all levels, spokeswoman Carolyn Beem told the Portland Press Herald.

“We are going through the process of reorganizing certain areas of the company, and unfortunately that includes an employee count reduction,” spokeswoman Beem told the paper.

“As an organization in an ever-changing retail industry, we must continually adapt and invest so we can meet the needs of our evolving customers and position L.L.Bean for long-term growth. Part of that requires us to become a more nimble, streamlined organization.”

In addition to the layoffs, the Freeport-based company will close its Lewiston call center in 2021. L.L. Bean has used the building for 33 years.

Beem said 130 call center agents at the Peck Building will be offered the opportunity to move to a call center in Portland or to work from home.

In 2019, Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque bought the Peck Building from L.L. Bean. At the time of the purchase, there was no indication that the company would leave the building, according to the Press Herald.

The outdoor retailer operates 45 stores in 19 states across the country.

NBC10 Boston and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

l.l. beanMaine
