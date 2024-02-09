Boston

L Street Tavern, South Boston bar featured in ‘Good Will Hunting,' being sold

Jack and Susan Woods have owned the establishment for almost three decades

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

L Street Tavern, the South Boston bar featured in the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck film "Good Will Hunting," is being sold to a new ownership group.

Owners Jack and Susan Woods announced on social media Friday that they will be selling the tavern next month.

"After 27 amazing years, Jack and Susan Woods will be selling L Street Tavern in early March," the announcement said. "For almost three decades, YOU, the patrons have helped shape the character of this place while creating lasting relationships and lifelong memories. Together, we supported our elected officials and local charities. We celebrated sports championships and special occasions. We marched. We sang and went swimming for epic cold water events. We welcomed celebrities and strangers from near and far, and dignitaries from overseas. We celebrated with Irish festivities for a whole Saint Paddy’s Day season. We had a front row seat for some of our favorite love stories, engagements and even the next generation of babies. We raised our four amazing kids just a block away who were born into the business. We became one, big, extended family."

The post goes on to say that L Street Tavern will continue to operate "under the ownership of the Medico family, and continue its neighborhood traditions."

"Good Times. Good friends. Good Will. Good-bye."

This article tagged under:

Boston
