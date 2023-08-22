La Patisserie European Bakery Cafe in Winchester has closed after nearly 2 decades

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A suburban bakery-cafe that has been around for a long time has shut down.

According to a Twitter post from @Foodyguy1, La Patisserie European Bakery Cafe in Winchester is no longer in business, with the tweet saying "From La Patisserie European Bakery Cafe 'With more than 30 years serving the Winchester community, and for almost 20 years attending orders across the Continental USA through 1-800-Bakery the operation has ended in its entirety.'" A check on the website of the Church Street spot indicates that it is down, and a phone call indicates that its number is no longer in service, though its Instagram page remains up and does not mention anything about the closure.

La Patisserie European Bakery Cafe was known for its baked goods and pastries along with some breakfast and lunch options.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for La Patisserie European Bakery Cafe was 30 Church Street, Winchester, MA, 01890.





NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



