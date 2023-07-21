La Qchara in Melrose opens second location in Beverly

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Central and South American restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston has expanded to a second location north of the city.

A message sent to us indicates that La Qchara in Melrose has been joined by a new outlet in Beverly, and we've been told that this is more of a sit-down restaurant with table service. According to what we've been told, the new Cabot Street location is open for lunch and dinner and has a weekend brunch, and it also has a liquor license.

The people behind the two La Qchara restaurants also run T'ahpas 529, a Melrose spot that features Spanish and Mediterranean food.

The address for the new location of La Qchara in Beverly is 275 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA, 01915. The restaurant for both locations is at https://laqchara.com/





