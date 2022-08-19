Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night.

This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."

Friday night's concert is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. The MBTA's Orange Line shutdown is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., so concertgoers should take note and plan ahead if they are taking public transportation. The Green Line, however, most directly serves Fenway Park.