Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night

The Orange Line shutdown will begin in the middle of a huge concert night for the historic ballpark

By Matt Fortin

Lady Gaga
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night.

This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."

Friday night's concert is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. The MBTA's Orange Line shutdown is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., so concertgoers should take note and plan ahead if they are taking public transportation. The Green Line, however, most directly serves Fenway Park.

More Boston News

MBTA 3 hours ago

Month-Long Closure of MBTA Orange Line Begins Friday Night

James "Whitey" Bulger 15 hours ago

3 Men Charged in Fatal Prison Beating of Notorious Mob Boss Whitey Bulger

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Lady GagaFenway Parkgreen lineOrange Line
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us