Wreck expert claims he found crashed plane in Lake Champlain after 53 years

An undersea investigator says he's found the wreckage of a long-missing plane thought to have crashed into Lake Champlain after taking off from Vermont.

The private jet, with the registration N400CP, disappeared shortly after taking off from Burlington en route to Providence, Rhode Island, on Jan. 27, 1971. There were five people on board, and despite search attempts over the decades by police and private citizens, the wreck was never found.

But Garry Kozak, an undersea search expert who has previously located other wrecks, announced Tuesday that he and a colleague used a side scan sonar system on a location they'd identified as a possible crash site based on data from a 2014 search and located debris field consistent with the wreckage of a small plane crash.

On Saturday, they brought a remote vehicle to the site, in about 200 feet of water near Juniper Island, and identified the wreckage of a plane with the same paint scheme as N400CP, according to the announcement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Kozak told NBC10 Boston Tuesday he was "100% confident" the wreck is the missing plane, saying very few jets have sunk in Lake Champlain and noting the custom color scheme and other details.

Handout The side of plane wreckage in Lake Champlain identified by undersea search expert Garry Kozak as N400CP, a plane that crashed in January 1971 after taking off from Burlington, Vermont.

A representative for the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates plane crashes, confirmed it was investigating information it received from the Federal Aviation Administration.

"We will be evaluating the specifics of what was found, and the degree of certainty to which we are able to positively link it back to the wreckage that was located. Following that, if and when any of that wreckage were recovered, we would determine what level of examination would be appropriate given what is recovered and what condition it is in," spokesman Peter Knudson said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration referred questions to the NTSB. A Vermont State Police representative said in a statement the agency was aware of reports of the discovery but that the investigation would fall to the NTSB, adding, "We are unsure if Mr. Kozak has made any report of his findings to the relevant authorities."

Kozak told NBC10 Boston he hadn't reached out to the NTSB about the apparent discovery.

NBC10 Boston has also reached out to the families of the people who disappeared onboard, who have been looking for answers for decades.

Fifty years after a plane crashed into Lake Champlain, the families of the people presumed dead are hoping for a breakthrough in the search for their remains.