Person in critical condition after being pulled from the water at Cochituate State Park

A person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after they were pulled from the water at a lake in a Massachusetts state park in Natick on Monday.

Natick fire officials confirmed the department was called to Lake Cochituate in Cochituate State Park around 12:18 p.m.

By the time first responders arrived, the victim had already been rescued by friends and lifeguards at the beach, who were performing CPR.

The victim was taken to MetroWest Framingham Union Hospital in critical, but stable, condition. More details were not immediately available.

"The lifeguards, staff, bystanders, and emergency crews did a phenomenal job under very stressful circumstances," fire officials wrote.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.