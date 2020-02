Two Lamborghini SUVs have been stolen from a car dealership in Wayland, Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened, but said that a window at the front of the Herb Chambers of Wayland car dealership was smashed. Two people have been detained, and taken into custody near the dealership, police said.

The dealership sells high-end cars like Lamborghinis, Maseratis and Bentleys.