New Hampshire

Landlord hid camera, captured images of tenant ‘in various stages of undress,' police say

Charles McGuire, 70, of Amherst, New Hampshire, has been charged with falsifying physical evidence, stalking and 45 counts of invasion of privacy

By Marc Fortier

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.
GETTY IMAGES

A New Hampshire landlord is facing dozens of charges after he hid a camera in a tenant's apartment, recording thousands of images of the tenant and others in "various stages of undress," police say.

Charles McGuire, 70, of Amherst, was arrested on March 17 following an investigation after police determined he had installed a hidden camera inside a female tenant's private living space.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Amherst police said their investigation began in mid-2024 and revealed that McGuire had allegedly recorded the tenant without her knowledge or consent over a period of more than four years. As a result of the investigation, detectives recovered over 9,000 images depicting the tenant and other unidentified potential victims in various stages of undress.

McGuire has been charged with falsifying physical evidence, stalking and 45 counts of invasion of privacy. Police said the case remains active as detectives continue to review evidence and explore the possibility of additional victims.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Amherst police said they are working to identify other individuals who may have been unknowingly recorded by McGuire. They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who attended social gatherings or visited the residence at 30 The Flume during the last several years.

Anyone who believes they might have been affected or has any relevant information is asked to contact Detective Taylor Aspinwall at taspinwall@amherstnh.gov or 603-673-4900.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 19 hours ago

Reward for info in death of baby found in NH pond increased to $5K

New Hampshire Apr 15

Two drivers arrested for exceeding 100 mph on NH highway

New Hampshire Apr 15

Judge rules against NH dads who wore pink wristbands to protest trans high school athletes

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us