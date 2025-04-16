A New Hampshire landlord is facing dozens of charges after he hid a camera in a tenant's apartment, recording thousands of images of the tenant and others in "various stages of undress," police say.

Charles McGuire, 70, of Amherst, was arrested on March 17 following an investigation after police determined he had installed a hidden camera inside a female tenant's private living space.

Amherst police said their investigation began in mid-2024 and revealed that McGuire had allegedly recorded the tenant without her knowledge or consent over a period of more than four years. As a result of the investigation, detectives recovered over 9,000 images depicting the tenant and other unidentified potential victims in various stages of undress.

McGuire has been charged with falsifying physical evidence, stalking and 45 counts of invasion of privacy. Police said the case remains active as detectives continue to review evidence and explore the possibility of additional victims.

Amherst police said they are working to identify other individuals who may have been unknowingly recorded by McGuire. They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who attended social gatherings or visited the residence at 30 The Flume during the last several years.

Anyone who believes they might have been affected or has any relevant information is asked to contact Detective Taylor Aspinwall at taspinwall@amherstnh.gov or 603-673-4900.