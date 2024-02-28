Landmark ice cream shop on Cape Cod being sold for $3.1 million

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A landmark ice cream shop on Cape Cod is on the market.

According to an article in the Cape Cod Times, Four Seas Ice Cream in Centerville is for sale, with a listing within careycommercial.com showing this and saying that details are coming soon. Based on information from the article and multiple social media posts, the owners are retiring from the business and hope that any prospective buyer might keep the shop--which is being sold for $3.1 million--up and running.

The ice cream shop has been visited over the years by numerous vacationing celebrities, The Cape Cod Times said, including Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Four Seas Ice Cream, which first opened in 1934, remains in operation for now.

The address for Four Seas Ice Cream is 360 S Main Street, Centerville, MA, 02632. Its website can be found at https://www.fourseasicecream.com/

