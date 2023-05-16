Local

Landscaper Dies While Trimming Trees in Nashua, NH, Police Say

By Asher Klein

A man was fatally injured while trimming trees in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Monday, police said.

The workplace accident took place on Conant Road, according to the Nashua Police Department. They identified the worker as Amilcar Lopez-Garcia, a 29-year-old who worked for Leo's Landscaping.

Police didn't share what led to Lopez-Garcia's death. The incident remains under investigation.

