Lane closures along Route 1 and I-95 in Peabody for emergency bridge deck repairs

There are emergency lane closures along Route 1 and Interstate 95 in Peabody, Massachusetts, Sunday into Monday, and drivers should expect delays.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the lane closures Sunday afternoon, saying they are necessary for emergency bridge deck repairs.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston asked what prompted the need for these and was told it's due to some bridge debris that fell from an I-95 bridge deck onto Route 1 southbound earlier Sunday.

Bridge inspectors and crews are on site and repairs are being made.

The lane closures are in effect along Route 1 southbound heading into the Lynnfield Tunnel through 5 a.m. Monday. Additionally, left lane closures are in effect along I-95 southbound at that location from approximately 7 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should reduce speed and use caution, MassDOT said.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice, the transportation agency said as severe weather moved through New England Sunday but had mostly steered clear of Massachusetts.