Large avalanche at Mt. Washington on Tuesday

A large natural avalanche happened on Tuesday in the Hillman's Highway area after several inches of snow and strong winds, according to the Mount Washington Avalanche Center.

Authorities say the risk of avalanches will be elevated in the area as the wind continues.

The Avalanche Center says to prepare to make assessments of stability or hire a guide to reduce risks.