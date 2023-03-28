Large Boston Police Presence in Charlestown

A large number of Boston police officers were seen near the Tobin Bridge in Charlestown Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the investigation on Terminal Street, for which police had put up caution tape.

A Boston police representative didn't immediately have any information to share about the incident.

#DEVELOPING: a lot of police activity on Terminal Street in Charlestown right now w/ investigators looking through a green Dodge on scene behind yellow police tape



More details to come pic.twitter.com/mAgk7edIdP — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) March 28, 2023

This news story will be updated when more information is available.