A large brush fire was sending smoke high over Northboro, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

The fire was in a wooded part of the town near Mt. Pisgah, and police urged the public to avoid the area.

Large brush fire Mt. Pisgah. Please avoid the area. Roads are closed. pic.twitter.com/fzvIlcRXEK — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) April 14, 2023

Firefighters were on scene.

NBC10 Boston A brush fire burning in Northboro, Massachusetts, on Friday, April 14, 2023.

