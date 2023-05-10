Large Brush Fire Closes I-95 Ramps in Reading

A large brush fire burning near Interstate 95 in Reading, Massachusetts, on Wednesday closed a pair of ramps to the highway as well as a nearby road, police said.

Firefighters from Reading and Stoneham were working to put out the blaze near the intersection of I-95 and Massachusetts Route 28, which is also Reading's Main Street, according to Reading police.

The ramps between Route 28 south and I-95 south were closed, as well as South Street between Main and Hopkins streets, police said.