Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Large Brush Fire Closes I-95 Ramps in Reading

The ramps between Route 28 south and I-95 south were closed, as well as South Street between Main and Hopkins streets, police said

By Asher Klein

Generic image of sirens from a police cruiser.
NBC 7

A large brush fire burning near Interstate 95 in Reading, Massachusetts, on Wednesday closed a pair of ramps to the highway as well as a nearby road, police said.

Firefighters from Reading and Stoneham were working to put out the blaze near the intersection of I-95 and Massachusetts Route 28, which is also Reading's Main Street, according to Reading police.

The ramps between Route 28 south and I-95 south were closed, as well as South Street between Main and Hopkins streets, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsi-95brush fire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us