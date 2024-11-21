Massachusetts

Large building and brush fire on the South Shore being investigated as possible arson

The fire was first reported just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Wapping Road in Kingston, Massachusetts

By Marc Fortier

Kingston Fire & Emergency Management

A building fire that spread to nearby brush in Kingston, Massachusetts, last weekend is now being investigated as a possible arson.

The fire was first reported just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in a building under construction on Wapping Road and ultimately led to a complete structural collapse of the two-story building and also spread to nearby brush, sparking several additional fires.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The building, which was under construction for commercial use, sustained what fire investigators described as "catastrophic" damage and began to collapse soon after firefighters arrived at the scene. The fire sent large embers into the surrounding area, which started brush fires around the building and across the street.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Firefighters battled the fires for about three hours, successfully containing them and keeping them from spreading to the surrounding wooded areas.

The origin and cause of the fire are now being investigated by Kingston police and fire and state police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Anyone with information on the cause of the fire is being asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program's 24-hour hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The program offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson.

More Massachusetts stories

Hartford 4 hours ago

Search continues for suspect in murders of Massachusetts mom, baby in Connecticut

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Man shot and killed by police in Springfield overnight

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us