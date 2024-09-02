Large fire at commercial building in Dudley; firefighter injured

One firefighter was injured Sunday as crews battled a large fire at a commercial building in Dudley, Massachusetts.

The Dudley Fire Department received numerous calls around 3:40 p.m. for a fire at Rampco Construction Company, located at 120 Schofield Avenue. Several additional communities sent firefighters to help at the scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was a large volume of fire from the rear of the building on an open platform that houses storage for the construction company, according to fire officials.

The fire mostly stayed out of the main building and it was under control in one hour.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The only injury was a firefighter suffering from heat exhaustion, officials said.

There was no word yet on the cause. The state fire marshal's office was responding to make that determination.