Large fire burning in a factory in Leominster

Firefighters are battling a large fire in a factory in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Sunday.
The Princeton Fire Department said in a social media post around 12:30 p.m. that they had an engine on its way to the scene of the fire in a factory on Marguerite Avenue. Fire departments from numerous other area departments are also responding to the scene.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
No further details were immediately available.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.