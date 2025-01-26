Massachusetts

Large fire burning in a factory in Leominster

Fire departments from numerous area departments are responding to the scene

By Marc Fortier

FireGeneric11
NBC10

Firefighters are battling a large fire in a factory in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

The Princeton Fire Department said in a social media post around 12:30 p.m. that they had an engine on its way to the scene of the fire in a factory on Marguerite Avenue. Fire departments from numerous other area departments are also responding to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

