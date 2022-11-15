Local

Fall River

Large Fire Burning in Fall River, Smoke Pours From Building

The Fall River firefighters union shared a post on Facebook saying crews were working a fire Monday night at Burns Power Tools.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Firefighters were at the scene of a large fire in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Monday night, where smoke could be seen pouring into the black sky.

Flames broke out at a Mariano Bishop Boulevard building that appeared to house multiple businesses, including a Subway, a Tru-Med Medical Office, Burns Power Tools, Compliments Hair Salon, Fall River Vision Center, Joe's Family Restaurant and the Cozy Kettle, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

It was not immediately clear which business the fire originated in or how many were impacted by the blaze, however the Fall River firefighters union shared a post on Facebook saying crews were working a fire at Burns Power Tools.

According to WJAR, the road was partially blocked as fire crews battled the flames. Video from the scene showed ladder trucks dumping water into the top of the building.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

No other information was available Monday night.

