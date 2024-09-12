Large fire burns in Lowell, over 11 firefighters and one resident injured

A large fire burned through a multi-family home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon, injuring 11 firefighters and one resident.

The fire was reported on Aiken Avenue around 11:30 a.m., and flames were still showing as of 1:30 p.m. Numerous area fire departments were called to the scene to provide mutual aid. Over 50 firefighters in all helped battle the blaze.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Twenty-two people live in the building, but only one person was inside at the time. She was taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke.

Fire officials said 11 firefighters were treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians and four were hospitalized.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke pouring from the roof of the building, which had collapsed in several areas.

The Red Cross is on scene assisting residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to officials.