Large fire damages 2 homes in Gloucester on Saturday

Firefighters battled a large blaze that damaged two homes in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said his department and mutual aid companies from neighboring towns responded to the fire at 86 Washington St. shortly before noon. The public was asked to avoid the area while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The Gloucester Daily Times reported that the fire involved two multi-story homes, one at 84 Washington St. and one at 86 Washington St. The strong winds drove the fire to the home next door and made it extremely difficult to fight.

Everyone got out safely.

“The wind was certainly a contributing factor to this," Smith said. "We had fire on the rear deck when we pulled up. Some fire on the second floor, but it progressed quickly because of the wind conditions.”

No further details were released.