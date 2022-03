Firefighters responded to a fire on Aletha Road in Needham on Friday.

The fire was reported shortly before noon. Heavy, black smoke could be seen pouring out of the building, with flames shooting from the roof.

Breaking: big house fire on Aletha Road in Needham. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/AQymKmsXxP — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) March 18, 2022

Photos from the scene showed the home was heavily damaged, including a partial roof collapse.

Firefighters from several area departments responded to the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries or the cause of the blaze.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.