Massachusetts

‘Large Fire With Explosions' at Forging Company on Grafton-Millbury Line

Wyman-Gordon makes airplane parts, engine turbines and other objects that require technically precise forging

By Asher Klein

Worcester News Tonight

A fire was burning Thursday afternoon at an aerospace supply company on the line between the Massachusetts communities of Grafton and Millbury, officials said.

The fire was reported at an industrial building at the Wyman-Gordon complex. The business' address is listed as being in Grafton, but fire officials in that town said they were fighting the fire in Millbury.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, but the Massachusetts Fire District 7 mutual aid association characterized the incident as a "Large fire with explosions reported" in a Twitter post.

They said that more than one of the fire departments that make up the organization were headed to the blaze.

Wyman-Gordon makes airplane parts, engine turbines and other objects that require technically precise forging, according to the company's website.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the company for a statement.

