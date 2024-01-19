Large gas leak reported in Brockton

Emergency crews are working to contain a large gas leak in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday night.
The Brockton Fire Department posted on social media that firefighters were working a scene on W. Elm Street, at the intersection with Clinton Street. Eversource is also on scene.
More details were not immediately available.
