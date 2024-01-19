Brockton

Large gas leak reported in Brockton

By Thea DiGiammerino

Emergency crews are working to contain a large gas leak in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday night.

The Brockton Fire Department posted on social media that firefighters were working a scene on W. Elm Street, at the intersection with Clinton Street. Eversource is also on scene.

More details were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us