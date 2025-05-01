Large group of endangered North Atlantic right whales spotted south of Mass.

A large group of more than 75 critically endangered North Atlantic right whales has been spotted in shipping lanes south of Massachusetts.

The New England Aquarium said Thursday that the sightings prompted NOAA Fisheries to designate a voluntary Slow Zone, which urges mariners to slow down to 10 knots or less to prevent collisions.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Scientists from the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life were flying an aerial survey on April 23 when they observed a group of over 60 right whales about 55 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. The whales, which were believed to be feeding, were seen in shipping lanes.

A second survey on April 28 saw 40 right whales, including 15 additional ones not seen on the first survey. Researchers have spotted groups of feeding right and sei whales in the spring in this area in recent years, but said this year’s group is one of the largest researchers have seen there.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

New England Aquarium New England Aquarium

Vessel strikes are one of the leading causes of serious injury and death for North Atlantic right whales, and the aquarium said the presence of a right whale aggregation in the shipping lanes is cause for concern. Some whales were seen feeding just below the surface, making them harder for oncoming vessels to detect.

The survey team observed several large commercial ships utilizing the shipping lanes and was able to alert them to the presence of whales in the area.

“While the location of the whales in the shipping lanes was concerning, in this particular instance, our survey team was able to successfully alert a ship in real time and have them shift course to avoid the right whales gathered together and feeding,” said Associate Research Scientist Orla O’Brien, who leads the aerial survey team at the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center.

The winter/spring season marks the peak time of year for right whale sightings in southern New England waters. In addition to the sightings in the shipping lanes, a large number of right whales are currently feeding in Cape Cod Bay—meaning waters off New England are hosting a substantial portion of the world's population.

The aquarium’s aerial survey team has flown 32 surveys throughout New England since December and documented over 168 individual North Atlantic right whales, nearly half of the estimated population of around 370.