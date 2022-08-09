Local

Worcester

Large Highway Sign Falls Right Onto I-190 in Worcester

There was no immediate word on what caused it to fall

By Marc Fortier

A large highway sign fell right onto two travel lanes on Interstate 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Twitter user @miss_shush shared a photo showing the large green overhead road sign for Exit 1 resting in the two far right travel lanes on I-190 south. Orange traffic cones had been set up around the sign, with cars able to get by in the far left passing lane only.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted at 8:19 a.m. that there was a temporary emergency closure on I-190 south prior to Exit 1 to remove a damaged overhead sign. Traffic was detoured at I-190 south at Exit 2.

The work was completed by 8:43 a.m. and all lanes reopened.

There was no immediate word from MassDOT on what caused the sign to fall or whether there was any serious damage as a result.

