A large police presence was seen at a middle school in Milton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The reason for the heavy police response is unclear, but aerial footage showed multiple cruisers and an ambulance parked outside Pierce Middle School at 451 Central Avenue around 9 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

About 1,000 students attend the school.

No further information was immediately available.