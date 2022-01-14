Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Foxboro

Person Barricaded in Foxboro; Bomb Squad Called to Scene

Police didn't elaborate on what prompted the incident or if anyone had been hurt

By Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a standoff with a barricaded person in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A large police presence was seen near in Foxboro, Massachusetts, Friday where a person had been reported barricaded inside a building.

Local police said they and other law enforcement agencies were dealing with "an isolated, contained incident" on McKenzie Lane.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

While Foxboro police asked people to avoid the area, they said there was no threat to the general public. They didn't elaborate on what prompted the incident or if anyone had been hurt.

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was sent to help for a report of a person barricaded, the agency said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 2 mins ago

New Hampshire Committee Takes Up Competing Vaccine Bills

Massachusetts 38 mins ago

Drivers Survive Scary Pile-Up Crash in Hingham

Along with Foxboro police, the town's fire department and members of other police agencies south of Boston were responding to the scene.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

FoxboroPOLICEfoxboro police department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us