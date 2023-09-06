Driver crashes stolen MBTA van after chase, is arrested in Boston hotel, police say

One person is in custody after police say he stole an MBTA vehicle - with passengers still inside it - in Woburn, Massachusetts, and drove into Boston, crashing into cars in the O’Neill Tunnel on the way.

Massachusetts State Police say the suspect stole the vehicle in Worburn around 3:24 p.m. Troopers spotted it in the O'Neill tunnel and tried to stop it, but the driver continued on, hitting multiple other cars in the tunnel. The trooper lost sight of it, but it was spotted a short time later on Mercantile Street and Surface Road in Boston.

Police say the suspect got out and ran to The Bostonian hotel, where troopers found him hiding inside a function room. The suspect was turned over to MBTA Transit police.

One passenger in the MBTA vehicle suffered a minor injury. No one else was hurt.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

MBTA Transit Police confirmed the vehicle involved was part of The RIDE program.

NBC10 Boston A large police presence outside the Bostonian hotel in downtown Boston Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Aerial footage from the scene shows multiple police cruisers on scene in front of the Bostonian on North Street, which is not far from Faneuil Hall.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.